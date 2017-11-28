 

HOW IT WORKS

Step by step, from your picture to your 25inch
01 TAKE YOUR PICTURE

Choose the picture that you like best but pay attention, it must have all the right requirements of size and quality.

02 CHOOSE YOUR OUTFIT

Create your own style, choosing your favourite outfit, accessories and tattoos.

03 WAIT A FEW DAYS

Relax for some days, meanwhile we will work on your order and send it to you. Typically it will take 15 working days. Due to high volume of requests, production time may vary.

04 HAVE FUN!

Finally it’s here! You can give it to your soulmate or to your nemesis, share it with your friends or relatives, make selfies with it, the sky’s the limit!

GALLERY

  • BIILIE JOE AMSTRONG
    Billie Joe Armstrong
  • MIKA 1
    Mika
  • MIRAGLIA
    Miraglia
  • RINGO 3
    Ringo Virgin Radio Revolver
  • _rassegna stampa 14-06-16
    viky rassegna stampa
  • Schermata 2017-11-28 alle 07.52.09
    Brachetti
  • ROTTEN 3
    Rotten
  • ROCKIN 1000 1
    Rck1000
