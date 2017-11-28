HOW IT WORKS
Step by step, from your picture to your 25inch
01 TAKE YOUR PICTURE
Choose the picture that you like best but pay attention, it must have all the right requirements of size and quality.
02 CHOOSE YOUR OUTFIT
Create your own style, choosing your favourite outfit, accessories and tattoos.
03 WAIT A FEW DAYS
Relax for some days, meanwhile we will work on your order and send it to you. Typically it will take 15 working days. Due to high volume of requests, production time may vary.
04 HAVE FUN!
Finally it’s here! You can give it to your soulmate or to your nemesis, share it with your friends or relatives, make selfies with it, the sky’s the limit!
GALLERY
Go Back